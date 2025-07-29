TD Asset Management Inc Has $34.71 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,202,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Wall Street Zen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.