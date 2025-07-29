828,532 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 828,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,774,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.61% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 809,967 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,837 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

