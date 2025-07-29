TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.50% of MarketAxess worth $40,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $332,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 54.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 178.4% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 175.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.67.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $207.67 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.