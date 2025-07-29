Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) vs. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Critical Comparison

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Navient and Mr. Cooper Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient 3 4 0 1 1.88 Mr. Cooper Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

Navient currently has a consensus target price of $13.71, indicating a potential downside of 2.46%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $137.88, indicating a potential downside of 12.91%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

This table compares Navient and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient 1.37% 5.20% 0.26% Mr. Cooper Group 25.38% 15.66% 4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navient and Mr. Cooper Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient $4.43 billion 0.32 $131.00 million $0.50 28.12 Mr. Cooper Group $2.23 billion 4.55 $669.00 million $8.74 18.11

Mr. Cooper Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navient. Mr. Cooper Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Navient has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Navient on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions. It also owns, originates, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers business processing solutions, such as omnichannel contact center, workflow processing, and revenue cycle optimization services to federal agencies, state governments, tolling and parking authorities, other public sector clients, as well as hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments. In addition, the company provides corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer and correspondent channels. The company provides its services under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

