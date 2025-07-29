Rep. Cleo Fields Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on July 01st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $100,001 and $250,000 in Amazon.com stock on June 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 6/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 6/30/2025.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day moving average of $208.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,871,223. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

