Rep. John W. Rose Sells Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Representative John W. Rose (R-Tennessee) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on July 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in Alphabet stock on June 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “RAYMOND JAMES BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative John W. Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 6/3/2025.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 6/3/2025.

Alphabet stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $24,383,677,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $4,317,606,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100,902 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16,993.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,062,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,839,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

John Rose (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Rose (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Rose served as the state agriculture commissioner from 2002 to 2003 and chaired the Tennessee Technological University Foundation, Tennessee FFA Foundation, and Tennessee State Fair Association. He also co-founded the IT certification company Transcender Corp.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

