Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells Off Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Representative Kelly Morrison (D-Minnesota) recently sold shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). In a filing disclosed on June 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in WEX stock on June 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 4” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on 6/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 4/11/2025.

WEX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $175.86 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $217.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day moving average of $148.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. WEX’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in WEX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

