Head to Head Review: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) and bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sera Prognostics and bioMerieux”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 1,478.55 -$32.90 million ($0.94) -3.34 bioMerieux $4.31 billion 3.96 $467.68 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

bioMerieux has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioMerieux has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and bioMerieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -28,685.22% -51.35% -37.21% bioMerieux N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sera Prognostics and bioMerieux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 0 0 0.00 bioMerieux 0 1 0 1 3.00

Summary

bioMerieux beats Sera Prognostics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preterm birth, preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, predictive analytics, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About bioMerieux

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It also provides a suite of software products and services that collect, analyze, and merge various sources of data to make decisions under the BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE name; designs, manufactures, and maintains instruments and software; and designs and manufactures reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests. The company serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, vets, and industrial control laboratories. bioMérieux S.A. was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy-l'Étoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

