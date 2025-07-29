Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson Sells Off Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Illinois) recently sold shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). In a filing disclosed on July 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Eli Lilly and Company stock on June 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY TRUST ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 6/3/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 5/14/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) on 5/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/16/2025.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

LLY opened at $807.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $773.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $800.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.