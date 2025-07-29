Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Head to Head Analysis

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Tourmaline Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Enerflex pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tourmaline Oil pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerflex pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerflex has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Tourmaline Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Enerflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Oil $4.41 billion 3.96 $922.55 million $2.43 18.58 Enerflex $2.41 billion 0.41 $32.00 million $0.59 13.78

This table compares Tourmaline Oil and Enerflex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tourmaline Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Enerflex. Enerflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tourmaline Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Oil and Enerflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Oil 1 1 1 1 2.50 Enerflex 0 1 1 0 2.50

Enerflex has a consensus target price of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Enerflex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Tourmaline Oil.

Volatility & Risk

Tourmaline Oil has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerflex has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Oil and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Oil 21.16% 8.30% 5.79% Enerflex 3.18% 5.23% 1.93%

Summary

Tourmaline Oil beats Enerflex on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, low-carbon solutions, cryogenic systems, electric power solutions, and treated water solutions; and engages in the engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, treated water, and power generation equipment, as well as after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, processing, and treated water facilities in the region. The company was formerly known as Enerflex Systems Income Fund and changed its name to Enerflex Ltd. in January 2010. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

