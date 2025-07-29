Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Trimmed by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,016 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,108,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

