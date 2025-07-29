Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 29.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 30.2% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.52.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $474.32 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.20.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

