Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,495,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. AECOM has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.