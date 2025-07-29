Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Enstar Group worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,649 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 249,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,516,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESGR opened at $337.91 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $318.25 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

