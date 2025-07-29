Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $3.42 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 189,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sanofi by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

SNY stock opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

