Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 167.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 155.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.82. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,482,790 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Okta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.61.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

