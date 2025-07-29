Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 83,470 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,470 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

