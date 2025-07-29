Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 800 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $414.27 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.86.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.25.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

