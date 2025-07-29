Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 210.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:SON opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

