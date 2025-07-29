Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 495.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $472.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.