Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 18,724 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,305. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.