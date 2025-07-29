Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus raised Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

