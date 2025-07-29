Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,993 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,250,423,000 after acquiring an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ ROST opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

