Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,507 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $888,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49,082.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $190,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $134,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,013 shares of company stock valued at $360,149 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $45.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

