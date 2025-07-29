Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,681 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $319,463,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,647,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LULU opened at $216.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.86. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $216.33 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $276.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.53.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

