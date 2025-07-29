Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Moody’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Moody’s by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,183,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Moody’s by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 136,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $507.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

