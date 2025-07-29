Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,759 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.11.

NYSE:JCI opened at $111.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.25 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

