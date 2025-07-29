Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $15.65

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

