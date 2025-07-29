Royce & Associates LP Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Forward Air by 742.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 408,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 380,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 57,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 43,567 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 170,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Forward Air Corporation has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $981.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

