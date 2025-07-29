Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $839.59 million for the quarter. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.800 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,600,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

