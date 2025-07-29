Entegris (ENTG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $753.85 million for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.670 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entegris stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Entegris has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $130.56. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

