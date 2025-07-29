DSV (DSDVY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect DSV to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $61.96 billion for the quarter.

DSV (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. DSV had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.57 billion. On average, analysts expect DSV to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DSV Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. DSV has a one year low of $77.78 and a one year high of $125.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DSV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of DSV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About DSV

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

