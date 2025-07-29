Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $405.08 million for the quarter.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hess Midstream Partners alerts:

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 33.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 224,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HESM

About Hess Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.