Radian Group (RDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $321.97 million for the quarter.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 46.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,096. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,768.10. The trade was a 68.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radian Group stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

