Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Receives $576.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $573.21.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $568.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $426.24 and a 52 week high of $576.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

