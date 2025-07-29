Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.97.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities raised shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $14,537,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,797,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,148,248.64. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,711,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,237,973.78. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,332,563 shares of company stock worth $33,400,904 and have sold 2,515,495 shares worth $37,766,987. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $146,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

