MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $654.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $548.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,089.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the first quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $552.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.73. MSCI has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

