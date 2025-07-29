Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $5.31 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,072 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 589.5% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,308 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

FR opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.83%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

