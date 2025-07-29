OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OptimizeRx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 217,676 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.