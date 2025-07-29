Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.25. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

