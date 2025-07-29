Assetmark Inc. Sells 22,455 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 858,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,046,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

