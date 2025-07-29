Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALI. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,292,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Performance

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $358.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

