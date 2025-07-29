Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.
Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter. Siemens Energy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
