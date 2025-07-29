Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,483 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.54.

NYSE:ARE opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $125.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

