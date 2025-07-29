American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

AII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

AII opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $292.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $290.13. The firm had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.89 million.

About American Integrity Insurance Group

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

