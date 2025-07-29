Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Financial Review

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) and Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kimbell Royalty 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kimbell Royalty has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Given Kimbell Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty is more favorable than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 0.87 $10.80 million $0.27 0.93 Kimbell Royalty $309.31 million 5.17 $12.32 million $0.05 299.20

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kimbell Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust. Hugoton Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hugoton Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 184.0%. Kimbell Royalty pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Hugoton Royalty Trust pays out 170.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimbell Royalty pays out 3,760.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hugoton Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Kimbell Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Kimbell Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty 5.25% 9.69% 4.95%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

