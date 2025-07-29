Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 101.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.6%

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

