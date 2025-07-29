Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

