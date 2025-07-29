Assetmark Inc. Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 564,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the sale, the director owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,864. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,446 shares of company stock valued at $34,871,597 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

