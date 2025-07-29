iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,095 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,991,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,134,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after buying an additional 368,663 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2,763.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after buying an additional 186,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

